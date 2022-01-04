NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, gives remarks during the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday celebration held on the 13th floor in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth April 1, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker).

