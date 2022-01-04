Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 3 of 7]

    NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jamie Gilbert, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, reads the Chief Petty Officer Creed during the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday celebration held at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic April 1, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker).

    This work, NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

