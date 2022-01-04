NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jamie Gilbert, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, reads the Chief Petty Officer Creed during the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday celebration held at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic April 1, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker).

