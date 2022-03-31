PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Phillip Harry from, Anniston, Ala., signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 during ammo-offload operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex 9LHD 2), March 31, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 14:57 Photo ID: 7122388 VIRIN: 220331-N-KF697-1304 Resolution: 4382x2917 Size: 946.77 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.