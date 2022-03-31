PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Ordananceman Airman Jesse Rojas, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., left, and Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class John Heiney, a native of Roy, Utah, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct ammo-offload operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard Essex, March 31, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 14:57 Photo ID: 7122387 VIRIN: 220331-N-KF697-1209 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.