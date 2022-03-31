USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Garrett Solomon, a native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 during ammo-offload operations aboard Essex, March 31, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

