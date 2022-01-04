Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220401-N-LR048-2059 [Image 7 of 7]

    220401-N-LR048-2059

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sebastian Minshall 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220401-N-LR048-2059 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 01, 2022) – Sailors practice stretcher bearing techniques during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 01. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Minshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 09:14
    Photo ID: 7122213
    VIRIN: 220401-N-LR048-2059
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 831.33 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    U.S. Navy
    LHA 7

