220401-N-LR048-2008 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 01, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Fla., performs a maintenance check aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 01. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7122211
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-LR048-2008
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|769 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20401-N-LR048-2008 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sebastian Minshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
