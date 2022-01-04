220401-N-LR048-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 01, 2022) – Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, command master chief aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, right, and Chief Personnel Specialist William Baldwin cut a cake during the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday ceremony, Apr. 01. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Minshall)
