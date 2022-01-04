Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Hawaii to begin installation access improvements

    USAG Hawaii to begin installation access improvements

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Residents and visitors will see three main changes starting April 18 – the curved road where visitors currently line up to be inspected will be widened to allow additional lanes of traffic, all inbound traffic will be subject to 100% ID card check, and all inbound traffic will be rerouted slightly to the right past the vehicle processing center tent.

    USAG Hawaii to begin installation access improvements

    Schofield Barracks
    USAGHI
    USAG Hawaii
    USAG HI
    USARMY Hawaii

