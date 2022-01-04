USAG Hawaii to begin installation access improvements

Residents and visitors will see three main changes starting April 18 – the curved road where visitors currently line up to be inspected will be widened to allow additional lanes of traffic, all inbound traffic will be subject to 100% ID card check, and all inbound traffic will be rerouted slightly to the right past the vehicle processing center tent.

