3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, ride in an armored personnel carrier while executing the combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Province of Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

