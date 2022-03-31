Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22 [Image 8 of 10]

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Army Pacific Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires his weapon system during the combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Province of Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 01:57
    Photo ID: 7121936
    VIRIN: 220331-A-JV239-1364
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.29 MB
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22 [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK 22
    Balikatan 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT