A Philippine Army Soldier from the 62nd Mechanized Infantry Company, 6th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, drives an armored personnel carrier in preparation for the combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Province of Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 01:56 Photo ID: 7121917 VIRIN: 220331-A-JV239-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.02 MB Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22 [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.