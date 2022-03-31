U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Nobles, the 3rd Maintenance Group deputy commander, celebrates retirement after participating in Polar Force 22-4 on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 19:24 Photo ID: 7121637 VIRIN: 220331-F-RJ686-1636 Resolution: 4955x3303 Size: 1.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III participates in Polar Force [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.