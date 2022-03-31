517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III participates in Polar Force

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dominique Cooper, a 517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, prepares to take off in a C-17 assigned to the 3rd Wing for Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

