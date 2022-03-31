Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III participates in Polar Force [Image 10 of 12]

    517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III participates in Polar Force

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dominique Cooper, a 517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, prepares to take off in a C-17 assigned to the 3rd Wing for Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 19:24
    Photo ID: 7121635
    VIRIN: 220331-F-RJ686-1293
    Resolution: 5875x3917
    Size: 878.04 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 517th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III participates in Polar Force [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f22
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

