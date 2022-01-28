Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps continues preparations for upcoming building move

    Corps continues preparations for upcoming building move

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Building progress continues at the First National Bank building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7121497
    VIRIN: 220128-A-A1415-001
    Resolution: 3008x2256
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps continues preparations for upcoming building move, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps continues preparations for upcoming building move

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Corps
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    office move

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT