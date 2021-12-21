Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi River Headwaters reservoir drawdowns nearly complete [Image 2 of 2]

    FEDERAL DAM, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Shawn Weissenfluh, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District natural resources specialist, conducts a snow survey at Leech Lake Recreation Area near Federal Dam, Minnesota, Dec. 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:48
    Location: FEDERAL DAM, MN, US 
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    water management
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

