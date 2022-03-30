Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IET BZ Award

    IET BZ Award

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Mead 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), presents an in-port emergency team belt award to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Johan Herrstrom, from Collegeville, Pennsylvannia, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Sarah Mead)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IET BZ Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

