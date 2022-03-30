IET BZ Award

U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), presents a commanding officers coin to Yeoman 3rd Class Carla Peña, right, from Woodbridge, Virginia, aboard the ship, for her efforts in the in-port emergency team, in Newport News, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Sarah Mead)

