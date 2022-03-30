IET BZ Award

U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks with Sailors on the in-port emergency team aboard the ship to commend them on their efforts for casualty response training, in Newport News, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Sarah Mead)

