    Team Fairchild's Mustache Dash [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Fairchild's Mustache Dash

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen run the Mustache Dash at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 31, 2022. The Mustache Dash was an event created to raise awareness for mental health that encompasses all four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:11
    Photo ID: 7120805
    VIRIN: 220331-F-MO337-1127
    Resolution: 6357x4243
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild's Mustache Dash [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Fairchild AFB
    Race
    Four Pillars
    Mental Health Awareness

