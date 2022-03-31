U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado, 22nd Training Squadron, shaves his mustache at the Mustache Dash at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 31, 2022. The Mustache Dash was an event created to raise awareness for mental health that encompasses all four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7120804
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-MO337-1010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild's Mustache Dash [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT