U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado, 22nd Training Squadron, shaves his mustache at the Mustache Dash at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 31, 2022. The Mustache Dash was an event created to raise awareness for mental health that encompasses all four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:11 Photo ID: 7120804 VIRIN: 220331-F-MO337-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.31 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild's Mustache Dash [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.