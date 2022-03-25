Women Empowerment: Biologist rises above occasion

Kristina May, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, Biologist and USACE South Atlantic Coastal Study (SACS) Environmental Lead, examines environmental protection efforts near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md., March 25, 2022. As a part of Women’s History Month, May pays tribute to past and current women leaders who’ve courageously reimagined the possible to help women in STEM achieve their goals. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

