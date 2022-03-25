Women Empowerment: Biologist rises above occasion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Kristina May, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, Biologist and USACE South Atlantic Coastal Study (SACS) Environmental Lead, examines environmental protection efforts near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md., March 25, 2022. As a part of Women’s History Month, May pays tribute to past and current women leaders who’ve courageously reimagined the possible to help women in STEM achieve their goals. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

    USACE
    Women’s History Month
    Chesapeake Bay Bridge
    Gender Equality
    Women in Leadership
    COE-Baltimore

