U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The event aimed to enhance cross-cultural and cross-gender awareness while promoting harmony among all military members, their families and the DOD civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|03.24.2022
|04.01.2022 10:15
|7120468
|220324-F-HT863-1010
|6048x4024
|4.6 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|2
|0
Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day
