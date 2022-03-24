Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The event aimed to enhance cross-cultural and cross-gender awareness while promoting harmony among all military members, their families and the DOD civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:15
    Photo ID: 7120468
    VIRIN: 220324-F-HT863-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    This work, Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    equal opportunity
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Diversity Day
    86 AW
    DOD Observances

