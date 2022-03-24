U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The event aimed to enhance cross-cultural and cross-gender awareness while promoting harmony among all military members, their families and the DOD civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:15 Photo ID: 7120468 VIRIN: 220324-F-HT863-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.6 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.