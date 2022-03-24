Lena Rheinardt, from the German-American Community Office, shares German culture and language with U.S. Air Force Airmen at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The theme ''Contributions of us ALL that makes US who we are today" showcased a base honor guard demo, poetry reading, salsa dancing, a bachata performance, Irish dancing and Polynesian dancing performed by Kaiserslautern Military Community members throughout the seven-hour event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:15
|Photo ID:
|7120464
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-HT863-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day
