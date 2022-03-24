U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss the topic "How do you define diversity?" around a booth at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The event encompassed 10 annual observances with educational stands, cuisines and cultural performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day
