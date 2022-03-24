Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss the topic "How do you define diversity?" around a booth at Diversity Day 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2022. The event encompassed 10 annual observances with educational stands, cuisines and cultural performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein celebrates Diversity Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    equal opportunity
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Diversity Day
    86 AW
    DOD Observances

