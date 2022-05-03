Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General at University of South Carolina baseball game

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Nina Borgeson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General poses with Soldiers and mascot of University of South Carolina at baseball game against Clemson University.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervis, TRADOC Deputy Commanding General at University of South Carolina baseball game, by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

