CPO Birthday

220401-N-KY668-1053 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 1, 2022) – Chief Petty Officers participate in morning colors in celebration of the 129th Chief Petty Officer’s birthday, April 1, 2022. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy, acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Collins)

