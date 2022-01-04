Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    CPO Birthday

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220401-N-KY668-1014 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 1, 2022) – Chief Petty Officers participate in morning colors in celebration of the 129th Chief Petty Officer’s birthday, April 1, 2022. Chief Petty Officers make up the highest enlisted ranks in the U.S. Navy, acting as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Collins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Birthday
    Naval Station Mayport
    Colors
    Navy Chief

