Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Day 8 [Image 6 of 8]

    Training Day 8

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Military Police Brigade, 10th Support Group, and Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct jungle survival techniques taught by the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces during Tamiok Strike 2022 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on March 30. The jungle survival training consisted of building a shelter, traps, weapons, fire, and filtering water. The U.S. Army's commitment to our Partners and Allies promote and enable interoperability. Bi-lateral exercises like TK22 directly assist us with promoting Theater Sustainment and U.S. Army Pacific with enhancing partner land force capabilities to enable regional security commitment throughout the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7119996
    VIRIN: 220331-A-ME245-1006
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 13.47 MB
    Location: PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Day 8 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8
    Training Day 8

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarpac
    #partnership
    #8tsc
    #indopacom
    #sustaintheforce
    #tamiokstrike22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT