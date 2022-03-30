Training Day 8

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Military Police Brigade, 10th Support Group, and Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct jungle survival techniques taught by the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces during Tamiok Strike 2022 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on March 30. The jungle survival training consisted of building a shelter, traps, weapons, fire, and filtering water. The U.S. Army's commitment to our Partners and Allies promote and enable interoperability. Bi-lateral exercises like TK22 directly assist us with promoting Theater Sustainment and U.S. Army Pacific with enhancing partner land force capabilities to enable regional security commitment throughout the Pacific.

