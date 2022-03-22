Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month at CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (March 22, 2022) Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO)and tenant commands play a women’s history-themed bingo game March 22, 2022 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The Women’s History Month trivia bingo luncheon was put together by the Air Force Diversity Council and CFAO multicultural committee. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month at CFAO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

