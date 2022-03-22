KADENA, Japan (March 22, 2022) Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO)and tenant commands play a women’s history-themed bingo game March 22, 2022 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The Women’s History Month trivia bingo luncheon was put together by the Air Force Diversity Council and CFAO multicultural committee. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 00:34 Photo ID: 7119111 VIRIN: 220322-N-QY759-0027 Resolution: 6705x4789 Size: 2.03 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month at CFAO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.