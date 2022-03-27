USS Barry Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 27, 2022) Lt. Cdr. Alex Rose, left, and Cdr. Grant Bryan, commanding officer of Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepare for a condition two damage control drill. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

