USS Barry Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 27, 2022) Integrated Training Team members assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) lead a general quarters drill onboard USS Barry. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7119031
|VIRIN:
|220327-N-XG173-2002
|Resolution:
|6720x3914
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
