    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Group Photo at Grand Canyon

    GRAND CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    NBSW Brass Quintet members pose for a group photo in Grand Canyon National Park.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7118951
    VIRIN: 220325-N-DP598-466
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 15.06 MB
    Location: GRAND CANYON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Group Photo at Grand Canyon, by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

