MISAWA, Japan (March 29, 2022) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, takes off at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 provides fully operational EA-18G aircraft to perform unrestricted Electronic Attacks as needed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7118908
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-AL214-1101
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EA-18G Growler Launches, by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
