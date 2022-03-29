EA-18G Growler Launches

MISAWA, Japan (March 29, 2022) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, takes off at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 provides fully operational EA-18G aircraft to perform unrestricted Electronic Attacks as needed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 Photo by SN Unique Byrd