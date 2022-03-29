Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-18G Growler Launches

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (March 29, 2022) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, takes off at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 provides fully operational EA-18G aircraft to perform unrestricted Electronic Attacks as needed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    TAGS

    Misawa
    EA-18G Growler
    Yellow Jackets
    VAQ-138
    NAFM

