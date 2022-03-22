Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 16 of 16]

    WSEP-E 22.06

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies over Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 22, 2022. The unit visited Tyndall for Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.06, a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 18:09
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fighter jet
    ACC
    F-35A
    WSEP
    Team Tyndall
    aerial photograph

