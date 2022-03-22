WSEP-E 22.06

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies over Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 22, 2022. The unit visited Tyndall for Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.06, a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat.

