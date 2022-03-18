Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen

Staff Sgt. Lay'Misha Watson is a religious affairs representative for the 2nd Bomb Wing Chapel at Barksdale Air Force Base. Watson strives to create an environment that helps Airmen feel comfortable sharing about themselves. The chapel corp provides her with opportunities to support and network with others, giving her the chance to grow as a person and Airman.

