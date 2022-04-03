Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Eager is a medical maintenance section chief for the 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base. Medical maintenance personnel maintain, repair and calibrate all medical equipment within their inventory. Eager wakes up excited every day to serve with the people beside her and her Air Force family.

