Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen

Senior Airman Maddison Basford is a military working dog handler for the 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base. Having her K-9 Eszter is Basford’s favorite part of her job. When she first joined the Air Force, Basford was only looking to enlist for four years but decided to stay when she discovered the K-9 unit.

