    Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Winona Winters is an electronic countermeasures apprentice for the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Barksdale Air Force Base. Winters’s children are her biggest motivations in life. She uses the “warrior” spirit she learned throughout her life to be her children’s hero and someone they can look up to.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

