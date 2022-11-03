Airman 1st Class Winona Winters is an electronic countermeasures apprentice for the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Barksdale Air Force Base. Winters’s children are her biggest motivations in life. She uses the “warrior” spirit she learned throughout her life to be her children’s hero and someone they can look up to.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:51 Photo ID: 7118870 VIRIN: 220311-F-XK411-1038 Resolution: 4191x5239 Size: 8.31 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Women's History Month featuring Barksdale Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.