    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Princeton

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Princeton

    SAN DIEGO, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 31, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Scott Margolis, the operations officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), during a scheduled visit to the ship. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Princeton’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Princeton, by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GUIDED-MISSILE CRUISER
    USS PRINCETON
    CG 59
    US NAVY
    COMNAVSURFPAC
    VICE ADM KITCHENER

