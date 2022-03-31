Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits USS Princeton

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 31, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Scott Margolis, the operations officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), during a scheduled visit to the ship. During the visit, Kitchener evaluated Princeton’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

