    Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier visit GHWB

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220329-N-OL632-1133 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 29, 2022) Capt. Robert Aguilar, commanding officer of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), addresses the crew with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier during a visit to the ship, March 29, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

