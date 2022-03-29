Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier visit GHWB

220329-N-OL632-1051 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 29, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Jason Hosler, handler aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), talks with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. during a visit to the ship, March 29, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

