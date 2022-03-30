Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general and commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, signs a proclamation for Sexual Assualt Awareness and Preventation Month on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 30. The Alaska National Guard recognizes SAAPM as part of a Department of Defense-wide focus on raising awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault, prevention methods, and appropriate care and responses. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7118805
|VIRIN:
|220330-Z-MK318-1001
|Resolution:
|5423x3615
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guard raises awareness through Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
