Alaska National Guard raises awareness through Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general and commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, signs a proclamation for Sexual Assualt Awareness and Preventation Month on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 30. The Alaska National Guard recognizes SAAPM as part of a Department of Defense-wide focus on raising awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault, prevention methods, and appropriate care and responses. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

