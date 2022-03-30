Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard raises awareness through Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general and commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, signs a proclamation for Sexual Assualt Awareness and Preventation Month on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 30. The Alaska National Guard recognizes SAAPM as part of a Department of Defense-wide focus on raising awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault, prevention methods, and appropriate care and responses. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Alaska National Guard
    SAAPM
    Sexual Assualt Awarenss and Prevention

