    Black History Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    Black History Month Proclamation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Black History Month Proclamation at Wall Studio on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 14, 2022. The proclamation in conjunction with multiple events represents Keesler's celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

