U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Black History Month Proclamation at Wall Studio on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 14, 2022. The proclamation in conjunction with multiple events represents Keesler's celebration of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
