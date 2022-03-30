Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small boat operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Small boat operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conduct small boat operations, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the small boat operations was to train boat officers and search and rescue teams at sea. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

