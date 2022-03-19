444th MPAD promotes two female officers

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rachel Brinkley, left, 444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, New Jersey Army National Guard, is promoted to captain during a ceremony in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, March 19, 2022. New Jersey Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, Chair of Military and Veterans Affairs, was in attendance alongside Brinkley’s family, friends, and 444th Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

