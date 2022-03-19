Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    444th MPAD promotes two female officers [Image 2 of 2]

    444th MPAD promotes two female officers

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rachel Brinkley, left, 444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, New Jersey Army National Guard, is promoted to captain during a ceremony in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, March 19, 2022. New Jersey Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, Chair of Military and Veterans Affairs, was in attendance alongside Brinkley’s family, friends, and 444th Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
