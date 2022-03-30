Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph conducts MARE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Kuzan (left), 802nd Force Support Squadron operations officer, discusses operations with Ashley Snipes (right), 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs specialist, discusses scenario tactics with her team, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Robert Dabbs (left) and Robert Strain (right), during a Major Accident Response Exercise, Mar. 30, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. MAREs demonstrate JBSA’s Disaster Response Forces ability to assess and respond to an aircraft mishap. The 502nd Air Base Wing worked alongside the Schertz Fire Department, 12th Flying Training Wing and the 59th Medical Wing validate the necessary support during a simulated accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

