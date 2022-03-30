Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph conducts MARE [Image 3 of 13]

    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph conducts MARE

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Lt. Col. Clemente Berrios, Emergency Operations Center director and 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, addresses staff of the Crisis Action Team during a Major Accident Response Exercise, Mar. 30, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. MAREs demonstrate JBSA’s Disaster Response Forces ability to assess and respond to an aircraft mishap. The 502nd Air Base Wing worked alongside the Schertz Fire Department, 12th Flying Training Wing and the 59th Medical Wing validate the necessary support during a simulated accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:17
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
